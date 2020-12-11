Advertisement

5 bicyclists killed, 3 injured in crash on Southern Nevada highway

Unrestrained Coushatta man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash.
Unrestrained Coushatta man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash.((AP Images))
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:33 PM PST
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol says five bicyclists have been killed and three others injured in a crash involving a box truck on U.S. 95 north of Searchlight.

Officials say the truck driver remained on the scene and commercial units were called to inspect the vehicle’s brakes, tires and overall function following the 9:40 a.m. crash Thursday.

Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia says the truck allegedly hit a vehicle that was following the group of about 20 bicyclists.

The group reportedly was on an informal ride to celebrate one of the bicyclist’s retirement. Video from the scene showed a white box truck stopped on the side of the highway with front-end damage.

