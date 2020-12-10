Thursday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

More active weather is on the way, although no strong storms are expected. More wind will develop on Thursday, followed by a shot of colder air for Friday. Several weak systems will track through the region Saturday through Tuesday. Sierra snow showers and valley wind and rain/snow showers are likely. While amounts will not be very high, controls are likely at times over the Sierra passes. The active pattern is likely to continue through the following weekend. -Jeff