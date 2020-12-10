Advertisement

Swastika stickers found on Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial

‘Hate does not win’
Stickers featuring swastikas were found at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.
Stickers featuring swastikas were found at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.(Source: Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 1:20 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (CNN) – Police are investigating hate messages found at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights says stickers featuring swastikas and the phrase “we are everywhere” were found throughout the memorial.

The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial was built as a physical statement of our shared values. One of those values includes standing up to confront hate.

Posted by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video for possible suspects.

Police say they take all instances of hate messaging seriously and are committed to finding the culprits.

Tonight this is the statue of Anne Frank! Tell me that this is Boise! Hate does not win.

Posted by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Morales is facing battery charges following an incident in Sparks on November 21, 2020.
Sparks Police arrest man for beating elderly person
Sparks Police were involved in a shooting the night of December 9, 2020.
RPD: Suspect shot by police had pointed gun at officers
The scene at Kivett Lane where a man died in an accident involving manufactured housing.
Death from industrial accident reported in Geiger Grade area
Jeffrey Lofstead
Lake Tahoe man charged with attempted child sex trafficking
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 10 deaths, 60 in December

Latest News

In Pixar’s Toy Story franchise, Sheriff Woody is known to get separated from his owner, so when...
Missing Woody doll made Home Depot ‘employee’ before reunion with owner
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s Wisconsin lawsuit
Missing Woody doll becomes Home Depot 'employee'
Colorado girl asks Santa to stop her sadness
Colorado girl asks Santa to stop her sadness
Sparks Police were involved in a shooting the night of December 9, 2020.
RPD: Suspect shot by police had pointed gun at officers