Reno woman waits for unemployment benefits

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now’s Noah Bond is keeping his promise to continue telling your stories until everyone who qualifies for unemployment benefits because of the pandemic is paid.

This report is about a Reno woman who says she lives in constant stress and wonders if she’ll get the unemployment benefits she says she qualifies for.

“Can you tell me about what’s going through your mind when you wake up?” Bond.

“I wake up in the morning and the first thing that hits my mind is, well I’m up. What the hell am I going to do? I have to call them again. I have to go to work. I’m in the same spot. It’s like ground hog day,” replied Jane Sullivan.

She says the pandemic forced her to stop her Peppermill Resort Spa Casino job on March 18, 2020 where she works in the men’s boutique.

She was able to return June 8 after a nearly three month absence.

She says she applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for this time she was not able to work.

“If you don’t mind me asking what is your debt right now?” Bond.

“I’m a good $6,000 in the hole,” Sullivan.

She says Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) owes her $8,600 because she has paid into the system to receive the benefits in her moment of need.

“What would getting that money mean for you?” Bond.

”It would give me back my life. I’d be able to concentrate on social life, given the limitations of the situation COVID,” Sullivan.

“You told me you took out some short term loans to get by?” Bond.

“That’s got me on the hook for about $600 a month that I have to come up with on top of all my regular expenses,” Sullivan.

She says she owes $500 on a $1000 loan.

“What would you like to say to DETR?” Bond.

“Get your act together. Pay out some of that money,” Sullivan.

“Jane, what would you like to say to Gov. Sisolak?” Bond.

“I think at one point I said, ‘OK is it alright if I get thrown out of my home can I come live with you guys?’” Sullivan.

