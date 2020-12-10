Advertisement

Photos released of suspect in Sparks burglary

The Sparks Police Department released these photos of a commercial burglary at the Great Clips...
The Sparks Police Department released these photos of a commercial burglary at the Great Clips on East Prater Way.(Sparks Police Department)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:55 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department on Wednesday released photographs from a commercial burglary on Sunday and ask for the public’s help finding the suspect.

It happened about 4:42 a.m. at the Great Clips at 1495 E. Prater Way. The suspect broke into the business and stole property.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

