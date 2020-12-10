Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Sparks

Sparks Police were involved in a shooting the night of December 9, 2020.
Sparks Police were involved in a shooting the night of December 9, 2020.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:01 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The intersection of Pyramid Way and McCarran Boulevard in Sparks is closed while an officer-involved shooting is investigated.

Police say it happened late Wednesday, between 11:30 and midnight. Sparks Police responded to a disturbance at a business on Victorian Avenue. An officer followed a person north on Pyramid Way to McCarran where the shooting took place. Details about what led to the shooting have not been released.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital. The officer was not hurt.

The Reno Police Department has taken over the investigation. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is assisting at the scene.

The intersection of Pyramid and McCarran is expected to reopen sometime between 5:00 and 7:00 Thursday morning.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Morales is facing battery charges following an incident in Sparks on November 21, 2020.
Sparks Police arrest man for beating elderly person
WCSD Board of Trustees meets in the Reno High gym December 8 to discuss extending distance...
Washoe County school board votes to extend distance learning
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 10 deaths, 60 in December
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
Maya was rescued one day from euthanasia and delivered a big surprise her handlers said they...
Dog saved from euthanasia delivers big surprise