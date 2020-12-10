Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The intersection of Pyramid Way and McCarran Boulevard in Sparks is closed while an officer-involved shooting is investigated.

Police say it happened late Wednesday, between 11:30 and midnight. Sparks Police responded to a disturbance at a business on Victorian Avenue. An officer followed a person north on Pyramid Way to McCarran where the shooting took place. Details about what led to the shooting have not been released.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital. The officer was not hurt.

The Reno Police Department has taken over the investigation. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is assisting at the scene.

The intersection of Pyramid and McCarran is expected to reopen sometime between 5:00 and 7:00 Thursday morning.

