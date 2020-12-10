Nursing compacts and the nursing shortage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As COVID ravages hospitals, patients fill emergency rooms, and intensive care units, more and more medical personnel are needed.

Not the least of which: Nurses.

“As a nurse of 40 years, I hear anecdotally from my colleagues who are tired,” says Cathy Dinauer Executive Director with the Nevada State Board of Nursing. “They are working long hours. They are burned out. They are doing their very very best,” says Dinauer.

Last April the governor called a state of emergency which allowed nurses having out of state licenses to enter Nevada and work at hospitals and other medical arenas without being licensed in the state.

Dinauer says a total of 1,000 nurses are in Nevada under another state license.

That has her concerned.

“There is an emergency,” says Dinauer. “There is a reason for that they come here and work. But we have not vetted them out. We don’t know if they have background checks. We don’t know any of that information. Because we are under an emergency directive, we are following that,” she says.

Dinauer says there is another way.

Currently 34 states participate in a nursing compact where each state in the pact recognizes a nurse’s license from a state participating in the compact and allows that nurse to practice in their state. Nurses in the compact do not have to get an individual license in the participating state the nurse wishes to practice.

The compact allows states to more safely acquire nurses in more than just times of emergency, and licensing boards are better able to access information about those nurses. The nursing compact received additional attention in our state October first 2017 when a mass shooting in Las Vegas sent hundreds to local hospitals.

But that consideration was fleeting.

With COVID having a major impact on Nevada’s health care system, the nursing compact may get renewed attention.

Joining that compact will require legislative action and a signature by the governor.

The earliest that all could happen is 2021.

