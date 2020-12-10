Advertisement

Fatal crash involving box truck and bicyclists in southern Nevada

The scene of a fatal crash involving a box truck and multiple bicyclists on December 10, 2020.
The scene of a fatal crash involving a box truck and multiple bicyclists on December 10, 2020.(Jeremy Chen / KTNV)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol confirms fatalities in a crash involving a box truck and multiple bicyclists along U.S. 95 just south of Boulder City.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Tony Illia with the Nevada Department of Transportation tells KOLO 8 News Now that the driver of the truck hit a vehicle that was following the group of about 20 bicyclists.

Several people were injured, and five died at the scene.

Jeremy Chen with KTNV in Las Vegas spoke with a bicyclist in the group who said five of his friends were killed.

NDOT expects southbound U.S. 95 to be closed until about 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Morales is facing battery charges following an incident in Sparks on November 21, 2020.
Sparks Police arrest man for beating elderly person
Sparks Police were involved in a shooting the night of December 9, 2020.
RPD: Suspect shot by police had pointed gun at officers
The scene at Kivett Lane where a man died in an accident involving manufactured housing.
Death from industrial accident reported in Geiger Grade area
Jeffrey Lofstead
Lake Tahoe man charged with attempted child sex trafficking
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 10 deaths, 60 in December

Latest News

Sparks Police were involved in a shooting the night of December 9, 2020.
RPD: Suspect shot by police had pointed gun at officers
Ronald George Akers. Washoe County jail booking photo.
2019 shooting following attack on officer ruled justified
A Karma Box in front of Urban Roots on Gould Street.
Urban Roots gets quick fix for damaged Karma Box
Detours and closures start for Spaghetti Bowl update