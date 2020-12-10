Fatal crash involving box truck and bicyclists in southern Nevada

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol confirms fatalities in a crash involving a box truck and multiple bicyclists along U.S. 95 just south of Boulder City.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Tony Illia with the Nevada Department of Transportation tells KOLO 8 News Now that the driver of the truck hit a vehicle that was following the group of about 20 bicyclists.

Several people were injured, and five died at the scene.

Jeremy Chen with KTNV in Las Vegas spoke with a bicyclist in the group who said five of his friends were killed.

NDOT expects southbound U.S. 95 to be closed until about 6 p.m.

#FatalCrash involving a box truck and multiple bicycles. US95 southbound near Clark County mile marker 35. PIO is enroute. Avoid the area. #Livesareontheline #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 10, 2020

We spoke with Michael Anderson, who was a bicyclist in the group that was hit by the box truck. He says five of his friends were killed when the truck hit them. He’s still very shaken up. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/RcUsV7VkK1 — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKTNV) December 10, 2020

