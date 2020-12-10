Lake Tahoe man charged with attempted child sex trafficking

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Lake Tahoe man has been indicted on a charge of attempted child sex trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Reno announced.

Jeffrey Lofstead, 63, of Kings Beach was arraigned Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate William J. Cobb, in U.S. District Court in Reno who set trial for Feb. 8.

The indictment charges Lofstead attempted to recruit and solicit a child to engage in a commercial sexual act.

Lofstead allegedly solicited the child for a commercial sexual act on Oct. 7. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Lofstead was one of 28 people arrested in October as part of a child sex sting. He and 27 others allegedly went to a south Reno home to engage in sex with a minor. It wasn’t clear if this case is related to that arrest.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. More information: http://www.justice.gov/psc.

