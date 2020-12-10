Holiday calendar sales going to the dogs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the past four years, Washoe County Sheriff’s Department K9 unit has sold calendars during the holidays in hopes of raising funds for the dogs who work right alongside deputies. This year those sales have become more crucial as it will be the only way money is raised to help purchase the dogs as well as pay for their medical care, and vital equipment needed to do their job.

“We’ve been hit really hard with COVID this year,” says Sargent Brandon Ziekle with the K9 Unit at Washoe County Sheriffs Office. “There was no “Barks and Badges” dinner. “There was no demonstration at Bartley Ranch. “This is one of the only venues they have at fundraising this year,” he says.

Sargent Zirkle says there are 6 dogs in the unit at this time. They perform various tasks like drug detection. They find people who go missing in our area. They help apprehend suspects. They sniff out weapons.

Through it all they work alongside deputies who consider the animals more than just a four legged creature on a leash.

“We spend more time with these animals than our own loved ones at home,” says Zirkle. “They get ready with us, they go to work with us. They come home with us. They sleep with us. And they are a part of our family,” he says.

The calendars feature the dogs along with their handlers.

Money goes to expensive vests, and even eye goggles the dogs may need in dust storms or to repel out of a helicopter.

K9 Partners has joined with the unit to help raise the funding which includes the distribution of the annual calendar.

Zirkle says the calendars have become a popular item under the Christmas Tree.

So popular is the calendar and the dogs featured inside, they’ve fulfilled orders from across the country.

To order or to find a local merchant who carries the calendar go to: http://www.k9partners.org/

