Fresno policeman arrested on suspicion of having child porn

Jeffrey Logue
Jeffrey Logue(Fresno County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:16 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A Fresno police officer has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Jeffrey Logue was arrested Wednesday at police headquarters and booked into jail on $20,000 bail.

Authorities say he was arrested by members of the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force following a tip. Logue is a 17-year veteran Fresno police officer assigned to the Homeless Task Force.

He was fired Wednesday by Police Chief Andrew Hall, who said he was “shocked and outraged” by the allegations.

