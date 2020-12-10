Fresno policeman arrested on suspicion of having child porn

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A Fresno police officer has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Jeffrey Logue was arrested Wednesday at police headquarters and booked into jail on $20,000 bail.

Authorities say he was arrested by members of the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force following a tip. Logue is a 17-year veteran Fresno police officer assigned to the Homeless Task Force.

He was fired Wednesday by Police Chief Andrew Hall, who said he was “shocked and outraged” by the allegations.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)