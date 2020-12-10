Advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres: Positive test for coronavirus but ‘feeling fine’

In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los...
In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:44 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres says she has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine right now.”

Production on her daytime talk show has been paused until January, producer Telepictures said in a statement that followed DeGeneres’ Thursday announcement.

In an Instagram post, DeGeneres said anyone who was in close contact with her has been notified, adding that she’s following “all proper CDC guidelines,” a reference to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe,” DeGeneres said in her post.

Reruns of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” were to air starting Thursday.

When the coronavirus outbreak hit in March, DeGeneres shifted to taping without a studio audience, as did other talk shows. When the series began its 18th season in September, her show added fans virtually into the seats, then said it would allow a few dozen people into the studio.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Morales is facing battery charges following an incident in Sparks on November 21, 2020.
Sparks Police arrest man for beating elderly person
The scene at Kivett Lane where a man died in an accident involving manufactured housing.
Death from industrial accident reported in Geiger Grade area
Sparks Police were involved in a shooting the night of December 9, 2020.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Sparks
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 10 deaths, 60 in December
Jeffrey Lofstead
Lake Tahoe man charged with attempted child sex trafficking

Latest News

There was a spontaneous chain of about 900 drive-thru customers paying for the people behind...
Dairy Queen ‘pay it forward’ chain pays for $10K worth of food in Minn.
There was a spontaneous chain of about 900 drive-thru customers paying for the people behind...
Minn. Dairy Queen’s ‘pay it forward’ chain pays for about $10K worth of food
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s Wisconsin lawsuit
A Pinellas County, Florida couple that has been married for 17 years have been reunited with...
Married couple reunited with ring lost on beach
Another Black man fatally shot by law enforcement. Casey Goodson, 23, was killed by a deputy...
Family: Ohio deputy shot Black man in the back several times