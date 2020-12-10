Advertisement

Detours and closures start for Spaghetti Bowl update

(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Closures of the Interstate 580 and Interstate 80 interchange began Wednesday and will continue through Dec. 21.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is doing its first phase of the Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress construction project.

Outer shoulders of the I-80 eastbound to northbound U.S. 395 bridge will be reconstructed for future bridge widening, and concrete barrier rails and supports placed to secure the bridge for reopening to traffic.

Here are the closures:

  • Westbound I-80 ramp to southbound I-580 closed 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly from 9 p.m. Dec. 9 to 6 a.m. on Dec. 21 (excluding the evening of Saturday, Dec. 12) for barrier rail placement. Detour northbound U.S. 395 to Oddie Boulevard, then to southbound U.S. 395/I-580
  • NDOT will also announce additional spaghetti bowl overnight ramp closures during coming weeks.
  • Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures/shifts and ramp closures on southbound I-580 from the spaghetti bowl to Villanova Drive/Plumb Lane through 2021
  • There will be northbound Market Street periodic single-lane closures between Vassar and Louise streets 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through February for neighborhood wall construction. Southbound Market Street will remain open and businesses will be accessible. Northbound Market Street detours are available via Vassar Street to Harvard Way or Vassar Street to Terminal Way and Mill Street. Intermittent parking restrictions on both sides of Market Street.
  • Vassar Street periodic single-lane closures between Market Street and Matley Lane 7 a.m.- 4p.m. weekdays through March for utility and bridgework
  • Mill Street periodic daytime and nighttime single-lane closures between Kietzke Lane and Terminal Way/Greg Street through April for utility work and median island removal
  • Second Street periodic daytime and nighttime single-lane closures between Kietzke Lane and Galletti Way through April for utility work and median island removal.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hantavirus graphic by MGN.
Washoe County man in his 20′s dies from hantavirus
Adrian Morales is facing battery charges following an incident in Sparks on November 21, 2020.
Sparks Police arrest man for beating elderly person
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 10 deaths, 60 in December
WCSD Board of Trustees meets in the Reno High gym December 8 to discuss extending distance...
Washoe County school board votes to extend distance learning
Maya was rescued one day from euthanasia and delivered a big surprise her handlers said they...
Dog saved from euthanasia delivers big surprise

Latest News

According to the Nevada Department of Public Safety, 278 people have been killed on our roads,...
Reduce Traffic-Related Deaths In Nevada
Traffic Accident
Steps to reduce traffic-related deaths in Nevada
Reno Police investigate a hit and run crash on Kietzke Lane that seriously injured a pedestrian.
Reno Police seek blue SUV in hit and run
Washoe County Sheriff's deputies investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and a bike on Lupin...
Motorcycle and bicyclist crash in Sun Valley neighborhood