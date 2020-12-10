Detours and closures start for Spaghetti Bowl update

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Closures of the Interstate 580 and Interstate 80 interchange began Wednesday and will continue through Dec. 21.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is doing its first phase of the Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress construction project.

Outer shoulders of the I-80 eastbound to northbound U.S. 395 bridge will be reconstructed for future bridge widening, and concrete barrier rails and supports placed to secure the bridge for reopening to traffic.

Here are the closures:

Westbound I-80 ramp to southbound I-580 closed 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly from 9 p.m. Dec. 9 to 6 a.m. on Dec. 21 (excluding the evening of Saturday, Dec. 12) for barrier rail placement. Detour northbound U.S. 395 to Oddie Boulevard, then to southbound U.S. 395/I-580

NDOT will also announce additional spaghetti bowl overnight ramp closures during coming weeks.

Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures/shifts and ramp closures on southbound I-580 from the spaghetti bowl to Villanova Drive/Plumb Lane through 2021

There will be northbound Market Street periodic single-lane closures between Vassar and Louise streets 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through February for neighborhood wall construction. Southbound Market Street will remain open and businesses will be accessible. Northbound Market Street detours are available via Vassar Street to Harvard Way or Vassar Street to Terminal Way and Mill Street. Intermittent parking restrictions on both sides of Market Street.

Vassar Street periodic single-lane closures between Market Street and Matley Lane 7 a.m.- 4p.m. weekdays through March for utility and bridgework

Mill Street periodic daytime and nighttime single-lane closures between Kietzke Lane and Terminal Way/Greg Street through April for utility work and median island removal

Second Street periodic daytime and nighttime single-lane closures between Kietzke Lane and Galletti Way through April for utility work and median island removal.

