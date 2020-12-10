Advertisement

California man charged with decapitating son, daughter

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:02 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors say a Southern California father of four has been charged with decapitating his teenage son and 12-year-old daughter and abusing his two other boys.

The 34-year-old faces felony counts of murder and child abuse. He’s being held in lieu of more than $4 million bail. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

He’s charged with fatally stabbing the 13-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl on Nov. 29 in Lancaster.

Prosecutors say his other two boys, ages 8 and 9, were supposedly shown their siblings’ bodies and forced to stay in their bedrooms for several days without food.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

