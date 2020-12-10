Advertisement

Bohach Elementary going to distance learning until Jan. 4

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:41 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Bohach Elementary School will move to distance learning starting Friday, Dec. 11, and return to its morning schedule on Jan. 4.

The school cited a high number of COVID-19 related exclusions about students and staff for the decision.

“The school will move to distance learning to allow for a more comprehensive contact tracing investigation and to ensure that an adequate number of staff members are available to assist and teach students,” the school said in a statement to parents.

Teachers will send out more information Friday morning.

Meal distribution will take place at district designated locations.

The message did not say how many suspected COVID-19 cases there were. On the Washoe County School District website, Bohach Elementary was listed with zero active cases and no exclusions and two cases so far this school year.

