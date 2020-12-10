Advertisement

Authorities looking for person who shot into east Carson City home

Crime scene image.
Crime scene image.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:03 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Someone shot into an east Carson City home early Thursday afternoon and the Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding the shooter.

The sheriff’s office received several 911 calls about shots being fired in the 2300 block of Columbia Way. Deputies found several shell casings in the area and found a home where a bullet had penetrated. Investigators found the bullet inside. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 775-887-2008, detective Erin McMahon at 775-283-7858, Lt. Daniel Gonzales at 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

