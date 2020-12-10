Anonymous donor helps local restaurants feed workers in nonprofit and healthcare

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An anonymous donor is helping fund a collaboration between Noble Pie Parlor and Peas and Love--a new personal chef and catering company. The plan is to feed more than 2,000 healthcare workers and non-profit employees.

Deliveries this week benefited the Eddy House, Children’s Cabinet, Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission, St. Vincent’s Food Pantry, the Domestic Violence Resource Center, and St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral. Around 850 meals were distributed, with plans for more in the coming weeks.

Renown Health, Northern Nevada Medical Center and Saint Mary’s Hospital will receive the next batch of deliveries on Monday, December 14th. On December 21st, Noble Pie Parlor and Peas and Love will make again make deliveries to area non-profits.

Part of the project’s intent is to infuse restaurants with cash to properly source materials and compensate staff appropriately. Ryan Goldhammer, owner of Noble Pie Parlor, and Juliana Bledsoe, owner of Peas and Love, have indicated the cash allows them to expand staff hours at the close of a sparse year. Goldhammer is paying staff double wages for their time during this project, providing his entire staff with a holiday bonus and will be making a donation to a selected charity at the event’s conclusion.

