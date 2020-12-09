Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra collecting gifts for kids in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Your help is needed to assist Santa Claus with making sure every child has a bright spot of joy this holiday season.

The Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra continues to help families escape poverty. Right now, around 300 children are on a waiting list for gifts. You can adopt a child or a family to be a secret Santa and make a difference as Executive Director Pam Russell details, “Matchbox cars, things every kid wants. Frozen believe it or not is still very big right now so that kind of thing. But learning toys, little toddler walking toys anything along that line is very welcome.”

If you’d like to adopt a family or donate new toys, winter coats, clothes or other necessities just bring your mask and swing by the nonprofit’s office located in Reno at 3905 Neil Road #2, Monday through Thursdays. You can also donate money at www.waccs.org

