Advertisement

Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra collecting gifts for kids in need

Toys under a Christmas tree.
Toys under a Christmas tree.(WLUC)
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:10 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Your help is needed to assist Santa Claus with making sure every child has a bright spot of joy this holiday season.

The Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra continues to help families escape poverty. Right now, around 300 children are on a waiting list for gifts. You can adopt a child or a family to be a secret Santa and make a difference as Executive Director Pam Russell details, “Matchbox cars, things every kid wants. Frozen believe it or not is still very big right now so that kind of thing. But learning toys, little toddler walking toys anything along that line is very welcome.”

If you’d like to adopt a family or donate new toys, winter coats, clothes or other necessities just bring your mask and swing by the nonprofit’s office located in Reno at 3905 Neil Road #2, Monday through Thursdays. You can also donate money at www.waccs.org

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department said the suspect held a CVS pharmacy clerk at gunpoint asking for...
Woman wanted for pulling gun on pharmacy clerk
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles in Carson City on Wednesday,...
Pedestrian killed in Carson City identified
Mono County, Calif., logo
California’s Stay At Home order affects hotels, motels and short-term rentals
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 7 deaths, 354 new cases
Police are trying to locate this blue SUV involved in the hit and run.
Pedestrian dies following Nov. 30th hit and run

Latest News

Maya was rescued one day from euthanasia and delivered a big surprise her handlers said they...
Dog saved from euthanasia delivers big surprise
Decorated evergreen up for bid at the "Festival of Trees"
AWCMS goes from Rummage Sale to Festival of Trees
According to the Nevada Department of Public Safety, 278 people have been killed on our roads,...
Reduce Traffic-Related Deaths In Nevada
Traffic Accident
Steps to reduce traffic-related deaths in Nevada