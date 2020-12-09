Advertisement

West Virginia chemical plant blast spurs stay-inside order

Photo of a chemical plan explosion in West Virginia 12/8/20
Photo of a chemical plan explosion in West Virginia 12/8/20(Aaron Spencer)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:02 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE, W.Va. (AP) — A fire at a chemical plant in West Virginia was put out after an explosion injured four people and prompted authorities to order everyone within two miles to shelter in place.

It happened at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Chemours plant in Belle.

Kanawha County Emergency Management Director CW Sigman told WSAZ chlorinated dry bleach and methanol burned.

Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper called it a very serious explosion.

Belle Mayor David Fletcher, who doubles as a volunteer firefighter, says they put it out and allowed people to move freely again early Wednesday.

The plant is in eastern Kanawha County, where first responders were already grieving and exhausted by the funeral of a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hantavirus graphic by MGN.
Washoe County man in his 20′s dies from hantavirus
A shattered window at the NV Secretary of State's Office is blamed on vandals using a BB gun.
Carson City arrests 3 suspects for BB vandalism spree
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 7 deaths, 354 new cases
WCSD Board of Trustees meets in the Reno High gym December 8 to discuss extending distance...
Washoe County school board votes to extend distance learning
The Reno Police Department said the suspect held a CVS pharmacy clerk at gunpoint asking for...
Woman wanted for pulling gun on pharmacy clerk

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus...
Google releases list of most popular searches of 2020
Tahoe Blue Vodka will match $100,000 with the Tahoe Fund for the nonprofit Clean Up the Lake.
Local businesses helping nonprofit keep Lake Tahoe clean
FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is...
UK probing if allergic reactions linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - In this May 27, 2019 file photo, a bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background...
EXPLAINER: Why did Mount Everest’s height change?
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief, cuts employment benefit