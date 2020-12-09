Wednesday Web Weather

Advertisement

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:07 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Quiet weather will continue for Wednesday, followed by a trend into a more active pattern. Systems will stay north and east of our area, but will track close enough to bring some clouds and wind, and drop temperatures through Saturday. Precipitation-wise, a system over the weekend could bring some light showers, with timing from Saturday night through Sunday. While no heavy rain or snow is expected, light amounts could affect travel in the Sierra. More active weather is likely next week also, but details are still hazy. -Jeff

