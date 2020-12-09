Advertisement

Washoe County school board votes to extend distance learning

WCSD Board of Trustees meets in the Reno High gym December 8 to discuss extending distance...
WCSD Board of Trustees meets in the Reno High gym December 8 to discuss extending distance learning for secondary students.(Kelsey Marier/KOLO)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:26 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School Disrict Board of Trustees voted 5 to 2 Tuesday night in favor of extending full distance learning through January 19, 2021 for middle and high school students.

Middle and high school students are now in their second week of distance learning after the board approved to make the shift last month due to a rise in Coronavirus cases in Nevada.

Secondary students were originally scheduled to return to the hybrid learning model on January 4, but Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill made the recommendation to push that date back two weeks to January 19 in order to allow staff at schools enough time to transition between learning models.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department said the suspect held a CVS pharmacy clerk at gunpoint asking for...
Woman wanted for pulling gun on pharmacy clerk
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles in Carson City on Wednesday,...
Pedestrian killed in Carson City identified
Mono County, Calif., logo
California’s Stay At Home order affects hotels, motels and short-term rentals
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 7 deaths, 354 new cases
Police are trying to locate this blue SUV involved in the hit and run.
Pedestrian dies following Nov. 30th hit and run

Latest News

Carson City Sheriff's deputies detain one of three suspects who were allegedly involved in a...
Carson BB Gun Arrests
MGN
Quad-County COVID-19 Updates: 1 death, 402 new cases
Vandalism suspect arrested in Carson City
Carson deputies arrest three in vandalism spree
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather