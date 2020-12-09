Washoe County school board votes to extend distance learning

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School Disrict Board of Trustees voted 5 to 2 Tuesday night in favor of extending full distance learning through January 19, 2021 for middle and high school students.

Middle and high school students are now in their second week of distance learning after the board approved to make the shift last month due to a rise in Coronavirus cases in Nevada.

Secondary students were originally scheduled to return to the hybrid learning model on January 4, but Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill made the recommendation to push that date back two weeks to January 19 in order to allow staff at schools enough time to transition between learning models.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.