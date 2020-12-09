Trump attorneys lose appeal to nullify Nevada election vote

LAS VEGAS (AP) - President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has lost its legal bid to nullify President-elect Joe Biden’s 33,596-vote electoral win in Nevada.

The state Supreme Court issued a terse order late Tuesday upholding a judge’s dismissal of a contest-of-election case that would have either had the Republican president declared the winner in Nevada or blocked the state’s six electoral votes from going to Biden.

The nationwide Electoral College tally is next Monday.

The state Republican party issued a statement complaining that it didn’t get a chance to argue before the court and accusing justices of rushing to reject the case.

