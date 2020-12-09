Advertisement

Trump attorneys lose appeal to nullify Nevada election vote

(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:12 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has lost its legal bid to nullify President-elect Joe Biden’s 33,596-vote electoral win in Nevada.

The state Supreme Court issued a terse order late Tuesday upholding a judge’s dismissal of a contest-of-election case that would have either had the Republican president declared the winner in Nevada or blocked the state’s six electoral votes from going to Biden.

The nationwide Electoral College tally is next Monday.

The state Republican party issued a statement complaining that it didn’t get a chance to argue before the court and accusing justices of rushing to reject the case.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hantavirus graphic by MGN.
Washoe County man in his 20′s dies from hantavirus
WCSD Board of Trustees meets in the Reno High gym December 8 to discuss extending distance...
Washoe County school board votes to extend distance learning
Adrian Morales is facing battery charges following an incident in Sparks on November 21, 2020.
Sparks Police arrest man for beating elderly person
Maya was rescued one day from euthanasia and delivered a big surprise her handlers said they...
Dog saved from euthanasia delivers big surprise
A shattered window at the NV Secretary of State's Office is blamed on vandals using a BB gun.
Carson City arrests 3 suspects for BB vandalism spree

Latest News

Joe Biden transition graphic by MGN.
Nevada electors legally bound to vote for winning presidential candidate
President Donald Trump election lawsuits graphic by MGN.
Carson City judge rejects efforts to overturn Biden victory in Nevada
Nevada voting site
Carson judge rejects bid to overturn Biden winning election results
The win brings the final Electoral College tally to 306 votes for Biden and 232 votes for Trump.
Battling electors: Nevada election court case continues