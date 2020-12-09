Advertisement

Rachelle Brown never returned home from her walk on December 8, 2020.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:59 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are asking for the community’s help finding a missing woman who went for a walk, but did not return home.

Thirty-seven-year-old Rachelle Brown left her halfway home at 2085 G Street in Sparks on December 8, 2020. She did not return by her curfew of 9 p.m.

Brown suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar and has violent tendencies toward others, police reported. Officials said she appears to be current and up to date with her medications.

She is described as being 5′6″, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her or know where she is, calls Sparks Police at (775) 353-2225.

