Sparks Police arrest man for beating elderly person

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police arrested a man Tuesday wanted in connection with a battery incident that happened in November. Officers responded to a home on Sparks Boulevard on November 21 where an elderly person was reportedly beaten with a blunt object. The suspect was identified as Adrian Morales, who investigators say knew the victim. The elderly victim was taken to the hospital with serious head injuries, which were fortunately not life threatening.

On Tuesday, detectives spotted Morales walking in the area of Sparks Boulevard. When detectives tried to approach Morales he took off running and barricaded himsef inside an apartment.

After two and a half hours of trying to get Morales to exit the apartment, SWAT officers along with a Sparks Police K-9 entered the apartment and took Morales into custody.

Morales was booked into the Washoe County Jail on charges of battery with a deadly weapon, battery causing substantial bodily harm and obstructing.

