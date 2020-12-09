Advertisement

Sparks Police arrest man for beating elderly person

Adrian Morales is facing battery charges following an incident in Sparks on November 21, 2020.
Adrian Morales is facing battery charges following an incident in Sparks on November 21, 2020.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:46 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police arrested a man Tuesday wanted in connection with a battery incident that happened in November. Officers responded to a home on Sparks Boulevard on November 21 where an elderly person was reportedly beaten with a blunt object. The suspect was identified as Adrian Morales, who investigators say knew the victim. The elderly victim was taken to the hospital with serious head injuries, which were fortunately not life threatening.

On Tuesday, detectives spotted Morales walking in the area of Sparks Boulevard. When detectives tried to approach Morales he took off running and barricaded himsef inside an apartment.

After two and a half hours of trying to get Morales to exit the apartment, SWAT officers along with a Sparks Police K-9 entered the apartment and took Morales into custody.

Morales was booked into the Washoe County Jail on charges of battery with a deadly weapon, battery causing substantial bodily harm and obstructing.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department said the suspect held a CVS pharmacy clerk at gunpoint asking for...
Woman wanted for pulling gun on pharmacy clerk
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles in Carson City on Wednesday,...
Pedestrian killed in Carson City identified
Mono County, Calif., logo
California’s Stay At Home order affects hotels, motels and short-term rentals
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 7 deaths, 354 new cases
Police are trying to locate this blue SUV involved in the hit and run.
Pedestrian dies following Nov. 30th hit and run

Latest News

A husky named Maya was saved from a kill shelter in California, and gave her rescuers quite the...
Palomino Valley Pet Rescue - Maya
Toys under a Christmas tree.
Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra collecting gifts for kids in need
WCSD Board of Trustees meets in the Reno High gym December 8 to discuss extending distance...
Washoe County school board votes to extend distance learning
Carson City Sheriff's deputies detain one of three suspects who were allegedly involved in a...
Carson BB Gun Arrests