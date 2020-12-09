Pennington Foundation grant helps Boys & Girls Club open new clubhouse in Dayton

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The William N. Pennington Foundation will make a lasting impact on the youth and their families of Northern Nevada. The largest gift ever received by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley will be received in November of this year. A $2.3 million grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation will facilitate the purchase of the Boys & Girls Club of Mason Valley’s new clubhouse in Dayton, Nev.

As a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the three Club sites housed in Dayton elementary schools had to be closed. This left working families without before and after school programs, food assistance, and remote learning sites for 900-plus registered members. The board of Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley scrambled to find a new location to lease, as purchasing during the pandemic was not an option. In September, the Club officially opened the doors at a new leased location for children and teens in Dayton. The new facility is 7,500 square feet with ample parking and room for growth as the site is comprised of nearly four acres of land.

“When the idea of purchasing the facility was first discussed with the Pennington Foundation, I was shocked,” said Travis Crowder, the Club’s chief professional officer. “I couldn’t believe we had the opportunity to acquire the new facility and the extra acreage to expand later, if needed.” Crowder continued to say. “We appreciate the Pennington Foundation’s concern for working families and wanting to give local families confidence the services provided by the Club will be there for the years to come.”

In addition, the Club received $465,000 from the Lyon County CARES funding to assist in renovations, upgrades, and furniture, fixtures and equipment for the facility. Finally, a grant from USDA Rural Development helped the Club purchase a shuttle bus as the Dayton clubhouse serves a vast rural area. “We could not be more grateful for the benefit this provides to our Club and the working families in the area. We thank everyone that has made this a reality,” Crowder said.

As the late William N. Pennington once said, “I was fortunate to work with thousands of wonderful employees, all of them Nevadans. I am grateful to all of them for their hard work, commitment, and friendship. Their efforts helped create this Foundation, and I hope the Foundation will, in turn, help future generations of Nevadans for many years.”

A grand opening of the clubhouse will be announced at a later date.

