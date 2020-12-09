Man linked to three armed robberies in Sparks arrested

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Detectives with the Sparks Police Department have linked a man to three armed robberies at convenience stores.

The first happened on October 25, 2020 at the 7-Eleven on 15th Street. The second happened on October 29 at the Gold Midget Market on Victorian Avenue, and the third happened December 5 at the Kwik Stop on Pyramid Highway.

In all three instances, the stores were robbed at gunpoint.

Sparks detectives identified Aaron Shaw as a suspect, as well as a suspect vehicle.

On December 8, deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office stopped the suspect vehicle in Reno and arrested Shaw for traffic violations. Detectives with the Sparks Police Department responded and served a warrant and found additional evidence linking Shaw to all three robberies.

He is charged with three counts of Armed Robbery and Ex-Felon in possession of a firearm.

