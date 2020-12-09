Local veteran washes car windows to pay bills

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The sign on Micahel Duarte’s car says it all. He’s not homeless-yet, but he is on the verge. He’s out a job and claims the State owes him six months in unemployment payments. And life continues to go on. Each month, bills comes in. Bills that Duarte can’t pay.

“I need money for rent,” he said. “I got my phone bill, insurance my car. I mean it’s all regular bills anybody that has, you know.”

That’s why on Saturdays, you’ll see that sign on Duarte’s car in a Walmart parking lot, along with a squeegee and pot full of water.

“There’s no way I thought I’d be out here,” Duarte said. “I’m 60 years old, out here almost like a begging for money. I don’t like it at all.”

Just to scrape together a few dollars, this man who served our country has taken to washing car windows.

“It’s better than sitting out there with my hand out, you know, I can stand up, I can do something. You don’t work, you don’t eat.”

He says people so far have been generous, but on the day we caught up with him at the Walmart on Kietzke Lane, the generosity overwhelmed him.

The Reno chapter of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) heard about Duarte and wrote him a check for $1,000.

“No veteran should have to stand out, especially this time of the year in the cold, and wash windows just to be able to eat, or to be able to live,” Frank Greenwood with the DAV said.

The only thing the DAV, a KOLO Cares Pillar Partner, asked in return is that Duarte pays it forward when he can.

“Nothing less than blown away,” Duarte said “$1,000 is it to be like a million bucks. I haven’t had this much money in a long time.”

