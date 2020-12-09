Local businesses helping nonprofit keep Lake Tahoe clean

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local businesses are helping keep Lake Tahoe beautiful. Tahoe Blue Vodka will match $100,000 with the Tahoe Fund for the nonprofit Clean Up the Lake.

The money will go towards a 72-mile cleanup project in Lake Tahoe next summer. Clean Up the Lake was hoping to start the project this year, but the pandemic put a pause on the cleanup.

Owner of Tahoe Blue Vodka, Matt Levitt is fortunate his company wasn’t hit hard by the COVID-19 virus. His company uses Tahoe water and it was only fitting to continue to give back to the community.

Levitt said, “I think the brand runs full circle, what’s good for us is good for the environment and what is good for the environment is good for Tahoe Blue.”

Founder of the nonprofit, Colin West said the project is estimated to cost $225,000 and the match will go a long way.

He said, “To have this kind of support when some businesses are going through some hardship and to see that level of support come in and really help take us to the next level and really thrive at a time like this is something that puts a smile on your face.”

The money will help with resources such as fuel and scuba equipment for divers. This year crews focused on smaller cleanup projects in Tahoe and Donner Lake collecting a combined 8,700 pounds worth of trash.

West said, “So there’s quite a bit of garbage and trash that is unintentional as well as intentional things that have been left behind and forgotten about.”

Crews will start cleaning in May and the project is expected to finish October 2021 barring any COVID-19 protocols.

“For safety and logistical reasons, we decided our primary team is going to be four divers for next year, two free divers, a safety diver and then we’ll have different levels of surface support on kayaks, jet skis, and a boat,” West said.

Vail resorts also donated $25,000 towards the project.

If you would like to donate you can click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.