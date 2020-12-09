Advertisement

Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’

In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter...
In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter Biden, left, in Wilmington, Del. Biden’s son Hunter says he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:14 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter said Wednesday that he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.

The investigation by the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office was disclosed in a statement by President-elect Biden’s transition office.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hantavirus graphic by MGN.
Washoe County man in his 20′s dies from hantavirus
WCSD Board of Trustees meets in the Reno High gym December 8 to discuss extending distance...
Washoe County school board votes to extend distance learning
Adrian Morales is facing battery charges following an incident in Sparks on November 21, 2020.
Sparks Police arrest man for beating elderly person
Maya was rescued one day from euthanasia and delivered a big surprise her handlers said they...
Dog saved from euthanasia delivers big surprise
A shattered window at the NV Secretary of State's Office is blamed on vandals using a BB gun.
Carson City arrests 3 suspects for BB vandalism spree

Latest News

Photo of a chemical plan explosion in West Virginia 12/8/20
West Virginia chemical plant blast kills 1, injures 3
Boys & Girls Club of Mason Valley receives gift of $2.3 million for new facility
Pennington Foundation grant helps Boys & Girls Club open new clubhouse in Dayton
The Trump administration is accusing Facebook in a lawsuit of discriminating against U.S....
US govt, states sue Facebook for ‘predatory’ conduct
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ford County Sheriff's Office in Paxton, Ill.,...
Jury convicts man in Minnesota mosque bombing
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
Tensions rise over masks as virus grips smaller US cities