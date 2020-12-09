Greater Sacramento region moving into strict virus category
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:59 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California authorities are placing the greater Sacramento region under the state’s most restrictive coronavirus rules because capacity in hospital intensive care units has fallen below 15%.
The state Department of Public Health website says the 13-county region encompassing the state capital has an ICU capacity of 14.3% and will face a regional stay-at-home order at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
