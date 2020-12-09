Advertisement

Carson deputies arrest three in vandalism spree

Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:40 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - For the past two nights vandals had left a path of wanton destruction and some frayed nerves across Carson City.

More than 30 incidents in all. Car windows shot out in residential areas seemingly at random, but also a window at the Secretary of State’s office, windows and identical graffiti at both the Democratic and Republican headquarters. Significant property damage to be sure, but at this moment in time also more than enough to put many on edge.

“The atmosphere of the politics that has been going on for the past year and the escalation targeting political entities it really generates an enormous amount of fear in the community,” said Sheriff Ken Furlong. “So immediate resolution of these types of incidents is absolutely imperitive.”

Then early this afternoon, a Carson City sporting goods store reported someone shoplifting the type of weapon being used--a C02 powered pellet gun.

“Our officers were already in the streets looking for the suspects,” said Furlong. “They responded to the area and immediately identified the suspect vehicle.”

They made the stop literally across the street. The three men in the vehicle apparently made self-incriminating statements at the scene--adding they’d been to the Reno area on a similar mission--something we’ve so far been unable to confirm.

Tonight the three--still unidentified--are in custody and the investigation is continuing. A search warrant of a Carson City home apparently revealed even more weaponry. The Sheriff’s office is asking any other potential victims to come forward.

It will take time to add up and erase the damage.

It’s likely the three will face felony level charges of destruction of property.

