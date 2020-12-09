AWCMS goes from Rummage Sale to Festival of Trees

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Come to Moana Nursery on South Virginia Street and outside you will notice some wonderfully decorated Christmas trees. They aren’t for sale here. Instead they will go to the highest bidder.

The fundraiser is the latest endeavor by the Alliance with the Washoe County Medical Society or AWCMS.

“Doctors’ Wives,” says Rene Rores a longtime member of the AWCMS. “The rummage sale for 65 years; which we’ve had but we decided to do something different,” she says.

This is the first year for the “Festival of Trees.” Members approached local businesses to see if they would donate and then decorate the trees. There is a total of 17 and you can see every single one of them.

Some are live, some are flocked, some are fake.

There’s one dedicated to the Wolf Pack, and one to the 49ers. There are traditional trees. One is dedicated to Mardi Gras. Another tree is encrusted in jewels.

What could be the ultimate in specialty tree, an evergreen dedicated to the movie, “Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The group is taking bids on the trees on their website.

Those who are concerned they can’t recreate someone else’s vision, don’t worry.

“We are going to wrap them in cellophane to try and keep all the ornaments on them,” says Linette Shepherd, AWCMS President. “We will bring them to your house and bring them in. Hopefully in the Reno-Sparks area and set them up,” she says.

Money raised at this event goes to nursing scholarships as well as to local non-profits who need the money to do their work.

Who knows, if the “Festival of Trees” is a success (and what event organized by this group isn’t) it could be an annual affair.

https://www.awcms.org/tree-preview

