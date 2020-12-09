Advertisement

AWCMS goes from Rummage Sale to Festival of Trees

Decorated evergreen up for bid at the "Festival of Trees"
Decorated evergreen up for bid at the "Festival of Trees"(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:59 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Come to Moana Nursery on South Virginia Street and outside you will notice some wonderfully decorated Christmas trees. They aren’t for sale here. Instead they will go to the highest bidder.

The fundraiser is the latest endeavor by the Alliance with the Washoe County Medical Society or AWCMS.

“Doctors’ Wives,” says Rene Rores a longtime member of the AWCMS. “The rummage sale for 65 years; which we’ve had but we decided to do something different,” she says.

This is the first year for the “Festival of Trees.” Members approached local businesses to see if they would donate and then decorate the trees. There is a total of 17 and you can see every single one of them.

Some are live, some are flocked, some are fake.

There’s one dedicated to the Wolf Pack, and one to the 49ers. There are traditional trees. One is dedicated to Mardi Gras. Another tree is encrusted in jewels.

What could be the ultimate in specialty tree, an evergreen dedicated to the movie, “Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The group is taking bids on the trees on their website.

Those who are concerned they can’t recreate someone else’s vision, don’t worry.

“We are going to wrap them in cellophane to try and keep all the ornaments on them,” says Linette Shepherd, AWCMS President. “We will bring them to your house and bring them in. Hopefully in the Reno-Sparks area and set them up,” she says.

Money raised at this event goes to nursing scholarships as well as to local non-profits who need the money to do their work.

Who knows, if the “Festival of Trees” is a success (and what event organized by this group isn’t) it could be an annual affair.

https://www.awcms.org/tree-preview

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department said the suspect held a CVS pharmacy clerk at gunpoint asking for...
Woman wanted for pulling gun on pharmacy clerk
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles in Carson City on Wednesday,...
Pedestrian killed in Carson City identified
Mono County, Calif., logo
California’s Stay At Home order affects hotels, motels and short-term rentals
Police are trying to locate this blue SUV involved in the hit and run.
Pedestrian dies following Nov. 30th hit and run
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 7 deaths, 354 new cases

Latest News

According to the Nevada Department of Public Safety, 278 people have been killed on our roads,...
Reduce Traffic-Related Deaths In Nevada
Traffic Accident
Steps to reduce traffic-related deaths in Nevada
Trees for sale by Reno Christmas Trees
Local Christmas tree farm sees boom in business
The toy store in Reno says regulars have helped keep them afloat
Kelekia Toys & Gifts hopes strong holiday season makes up for lost revenue during pandemic