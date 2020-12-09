Advertisement

1 hospitalized, 3 missing in Ohio power plant collapse, sheriff says

A collapse at Killen Generating Station occurred about 8:30 a.m. during work before a...
A collapse at Killen Generating Station occurred about 8:30 a.m. during work before a controlled demolition of one of the buildings.(Source: WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:16 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - One person is hospitalized and three workers are unaccounted for in the collapse of power plant in Adams County Wednesday morning, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

WXIX reported that the collapse occurred about 8:30 a.m. during work before a controlled demolition of one of the buildings at the closed Killen Generating Station on U.S. 52, said Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

The sheriff said he did not have details yet about the extent of injuries to the worker who was rescued from the collapse and taken to the hospital.

Multiple rescue crews remain on scene searching for the other workers with more crews on the way, the sheriff said.

Hamilton County Urban Search & Rescue Task Force is part of that response, dispatchers confirm.

Adams County requested their assistance, and Hamilton County dispatchers said they paged task force members to go shortly after 9 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hantavirus graphic by MGN.
Washoe County man in his 20′s dies from hantavirus
WCSD Board of Trustees meets in the Reno High gym December 8 to discuss extending distance...
Washoe County school board votes to extend distance learning
A shattered window at the NV Secretary of State's Office is blamed on vandals using a BB gun.
Carson City arrests 3 suspects for BB vandalism spree
Adrian Morales is facing battery charges following an incident in Sparks on November 21, 2020.
Sparks Police arrest man for beating elderly person
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 7 deaths, 354 new cases

Latest News

FILE - Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, commander of U.S. Central Command, updates reporters at...
LIVE: Biden announces pick for Pentagon chief
Biden announces nominee for defense secretary
The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in...
Boeing 737 Max back in air 2 years after grounded by crashes
Photo of a chemical plan explosion in West Virginia 12/8/20
1 death confirmed after West Virginia chemical plant blast