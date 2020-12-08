Woman wanted for pulling gun on pharmacy clerk

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is looking for a woman wanted in two separate incidents at CVS Pharmacy on Northtowne Lane.

The first incident happened on November 27, 2020 just after 10 p.m. Police said the suspect hid inside the store until closing and after employees left, she rummaged through the pharmacy.

The second incident happened the next day. Police said the suspect held the pharmacy clerk at gunpoint asking for narcotics. The clerk locked himself inside a storage room at which time the suspect left.

She was last seen wearing a black beanie with green three leaf clovers, a black ski mask, a green camouflage outer jacket, a grey hooded zip-up sweatshirt underneath the jacket, maroon leggings, gloves, and white shoes with a red or pink sole and heel.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.

