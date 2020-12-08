Advertisement

WCSD Board of Trustees to discuss end date for distance learning

Middle and high school students are on their second week of distance learning.
Students are expected to return to the hybrid-learning model on Monday, January 4th, 2021.
Students are expected to return to the hybrid-learning model on Monday, January 4th, 2021.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:11 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees will decide the end date for full distance learning Tuesday afternoon.

Middle and high school students are on their second week of distance learning. The move was ordered because a rise in coronavirus cases have put a strain on the district’s resources.

Students are expected to return to the hybrid-learning model on Monday, January 4th, 2021. Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill is recommending to extend that date to January 19th, 2021.

According to Dr. McNeill the two week extension will be used to prepare for students and staff to get back to the hybrid-learning model.

She said, “We want to make sure the available contact tracers that we are able to get have the training they needed and then obviously the emergency teachers, the emergency sub-license we want to make sure they have enough time for the licensure process as well as the finger printing.”

Trustees are also expected to discuss the 2020-2021 athletic season too.

This portion of the meeting will get underway after 4 p.m. at Reno High School.

