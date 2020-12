RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The weather will be quiet and dry for the most part this week. A couple of systems will track by us to the north, increasing wind and clouds at times through Saturday. More active weather is likely late next weekend into the following week, as the storm track returns to the West Coast. Track and timing of systems is uncertain. Stay tuned! -Jeff