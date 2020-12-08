Time running out for South Lake businesses to apply for PPE reimbursement

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Cal. (KOLO) - Time is running out for South Lake Tahoe businesses to be reimbursed for personal protective equipment purchases. According to South Lake Tahoe officials, the Winter Operations COVID Compliance Business Protection Grant Reimbursement Program started with $75,000, and it’s now down to $24,000.

The program provides reimbursements of 50% of winter operations expenses up to $5,000 for items like outdoor heaters and tables. Businesses are required to submit receipts and pictures of the equipment purchased to get the reimbursement. There are only a few weeks left to participate as the program stops at the end of December.

If you have a business and would like to get a reimbursement, email receipts and photos to recovery@cityofslt.us.

