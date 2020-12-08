Advertisement

Time running out for South Lake businesses to apply for PPE reimbursement

(City of South Lake Tahoe)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:25 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Cal. (KOLO) - Time is running out for South Lake Tahoe businesses to be reimbursed for personal protective equipment purchases. According to South Lake Tahoe officials, the Winter Operations COVID Compliance Business Protection Grant Reimbursement Program started with $75,000, and it’s now down to $24,000.

The program provides reimbursements of 50% of winter operations expenses up to $5,000 for items like outdoor heaters and tables. Businesses are required to submit receipts and pictures of the equipment purchased to get the reimbursement. There are only a few weeks left to participate as the program stops at the end of December.

If you have a business and would like to get a reimbursement, email receipts and photos to recovery@cityofslt.us.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiehm's buckwheat flower.
Rare Nevada plant damaged by wild animals, not humans, feds say
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 4 deaths, 410 new cases
Police are trying to locate this blue SUV involved in the hit and run.
Pedestrian dies following Nov. 30th hit and run
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Nevada reports 2,511 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths

Latest News

Kelekia Toys & Gifts hopes strong holiday season makes up for lost revenue during pandemic
Kelekia Toys & Gifts hopes strong holiday season makes up for lost revenue during pandemic
The toy store in Reno says regulars have helped keep them afloat
Kelekia Toys & Gifts hopes strong holiday season makes up for lost revenue during pandemic
Reno Rodeo Foundation, Aces, come together to help give toys to those in need
Reno Rodeo Foundation, Aces, come together to help give toys to those in need
The Atlantis is just one of the many earth-friendly businesses in our area.
Going Green For Nevada