Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: Virginia Street Project Complete

RTC nears completion in Midtown.
RTC nears completion in Midtown.(KOLO)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:55 AM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPONSORED: Construction on the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County’s Virginia Street Project, both near the University and in Midtown, is now substantially complete. The final piece of the Virginia Street Project will be the extension of the RAPID Virginia Line service to the University in early 2021.

The University and the community will benefit from the extended RAPID service and new stations because of their convenient locations and quick access to destinations along Virginia Street from campus to downtown Reno, Midtown Reno, and Meadowood Mall.

Highlights of the project near the University of Nevada, Reno, include:

  • RAPID Bus Stations on both sides of Virginia Street (five total)
  • Sidewalk improvements (along Virginia Street between Maple Street and the University’s West Stadium Parking Complex entrance)
  • A roundabout on Virginia Street at the entrance to the University’s West Stadium Parking Complex to improve safety and traffic flow
  • Restriping of the roadway from two lanes of traffic in each direction to one traffic lane and one shared bus/bicycle lane for both northbound and southbound traffic flow

The bus route that will extend to the University is the RAPID Virginia Line transit route, which is an enhanced transit service. The route has features that allow buses to travel more quickly on Virginia Street and with fewer stops than on regular bus routes, including transit stops approximately every half mile, raised level-boarding platforms to allow passengers to get on and off quickly, dedicated bus lanes in some locations, and technology that allows the bus to communicate with traffic signals to help keep the route on schedule.

The RAPID routes (Virginia Line and Lincoln Line) are the highest-ridership routes in RTC’s transit system. Extending the RAPID Virginia Line to the University will increase ridership while providing students, faculty and staff with an enhanced travel option through the Virginia Street corridor in Reno. In addition to the RAPID stations, other improvements include the addition of wider sidewalks that meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, bicycle lanes, and a center median in some areas.

Parking is limited in and around the campus. Transit helps improve access and walkability, reduces pollution, and is a sustainable solution that contributes to a better quality of life for those who live nearby transit stops and choose to ride transit.

Construction near the University of Nevada, Reno began on March 6, 2020.

Most Read

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles in Carson City on Wednesday,...
Pedestrian killed in Carson City identified
The Reno Police Department said the suspect held a CVS pharmacy clerk at gunpoint asking for...
Woman wanted for pulling gun on pharmacy clerk
Mono County, Calif., logo
California’s Stay At Home order affects hotels, motels and short-term rentals
Police are trying to locate this blue SUV involved in the hit and run.
Pedestrian dies following Nov. 30th hit and run
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 4 deaths, 410 new cases

Latest News

According to the Nevada Department of Public Safety, 278 people have been killed on our roads,...
Reduce Traffic-Related Deaths In Nevada
Traffic Accident
Steps to reduce traffic-related deaths in Nevada
Reno Police investigate a hit and run crash on Kietzke Lane that seriously injured a pedestrian.
Reno Police seek blue SUV in hit and run
Washoe County Sheriff's deputies investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and a bike on Lupin...
Motorcycle and bicyclist crash in Sun Valley neighborhood