Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: Stuff A Bus Holiday Food Drive

Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPONSORED: Help people in need in our community this holiday season by helping RTC Stuff A Bus with food items on Thursday, December 10. The RTC will have a bus at Sam’s Club at 4835 Kietzke Lane from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. to collect non-perishable food items.

Suggested food items include:

• Canned Meals: Stews, Soups, Spaghetti/Ravioli (Low-Sodium Preferred)

• Protein: Peanut Butter, Tuna, Salmon, Chicken, Dried or Canned Beans

• Grains: Whole Grain Cereal, Oatmeal, Brown Rice, Whole Grain Pasta

• Fruits: Canned (Packed in 100% Juice or Light Syrup), Dried Fruit, Applesauce (No Sugar Added), 100% Fruit Juice Boxes

• Vegetables: Canned (No Salt Added and/or Low-Sodium Preferred)

• Dairy: Shelf Stable Milk

• Kid-friendly Snacks: Granola Bars, Popcorn, Animal Crackers, Graham Crackers

• Baby Products: Formula, Infant Cereal, Baby Food

The donations will be given to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada at the conclusion of the event.

Most Read

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles in Carson City on Wednesday,...
Pedestrian killed in Carson City identified
The Reno Police Department said the suspect held a CVS pharmacy clerk at gunpoint asking for...
Woman wanted for pulling gun on pharmacy clerk
Mono County, Calif., logo
California’s Stay At Home order affects hotels, motels and short-term rentals
Police are trying to locate this blue SUV involved in the hit and run.
Pedestrian dies following Nov. 30th hit and run
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 4 deaths, 410 new cases

Latest News

Stuff a Bus
RTC Stuff a Bus
According to the Nevada Department of Public Safety, 278 people have been killed on our roads,...
Reduce Traffic-Related Deaths In Nevada
Traffic Accident
Steps to reduce traffic-related deaths in Nevada
Reno Police investigate a hit and run crash on Kietzke Lane that seriously injured a pedestrian.
Reno Police seek blue SUV in hit and run