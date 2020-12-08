The Road Ahead with RTC: Stuff A Bus Holiday Food Drive
SPONSORED: Help people in need in our community this holiday season by helping RTC Stuff A Bus with food items on Thursday, December 10. The RTC will have a bus at Sam’s Club at 4835 Kietzke Lane from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. to collect non-perishable food items.
Suggested food items include:
• Canned Meals: Stews, Soups, Spaghetti/Ravioli (Low-Sodium Preferred)
• Protein: Peanut Butter, Tuna, Salmon, Chicken, Dried or Canned Beans
• Grains: Whole Grain Cereal, Oatmeal, Brown Rice, Whole Grain Pasta
• Fruits: Canned (Packed in 100% Juice or Light Syrup), Dried Fruit, Applesauce (No Sugar Added), 100% Fruit Juice Boxes
• Vegetables: Canned (No Salt Added and/or Low-Sodium Preferred)
• Dairy: Shelf Stable Milk
• Kid-friendly Snacks: Granola Bars, Popcorn, Animal Crackers, Graham Crackers
• Baby Products: Formula, Infant Cereal, Baby Food
The donations will be given to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada at the conclusion of the event.