The Road Ahead with RTC: Stuff A Bus Holiday Food Drive

SPONSORED: Help people in need in our community this holiday season by helping RTC Stuff A Bus with food items on Thursday, December 10. The RTC will have a bus at Sam’s Club at 4835 Kietzke Lane from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. to collect non-perishable food items.

Suggested food items include:

• Canned Meals: Stews, Soups, Spaghetti/Ravioli (Low-Sodium Preferred)

• Protein: Peanut Butter, Tuna, Salmon, Chicken, Dried or Canned Beans

• Grains: Whole Grain Cereal, Oatmeal, Brown Rice, Whole Grain Pasta

• Fruits: Canned (Packed in 100% Juice or Light Syrup), Dried Fruit, Applesauce (No Sugar Added), 100% Fruit Juice Boxes

• Vegetables: Canned (No Salt Added and/or Low-Sodium Preferred)

• Dairy: Shelf Stable Milk

• Kid-friendly Snacks: Granola Bars, Popcorn, Animal Crackers, Graham Crackers

• Baby Products: Formula, Infant Cereal, Baby Food

The donations will be given to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada at the conclusion of the event.