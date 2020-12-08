Steps to reduce traffic-related deaths in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Traffic-related deaths are unfortunately on the rise in Nevada. Authorities say both drivers and pedestrians need to do their part to stop these incidents from happening.

“We’re in this together because one fatality is too many.”

So far in 2020, the Nevada Department of Public Safety reports 278 people have been killed on our roads, which is a 4% increase from last year. 22% of those Nevadans were not wearing a seatbelt, motorcycle fatalities are up 50%, and pedestrian crashes are down 21% this year.

“When we make the roads safer for the pedestrian, then, in turn, it makes it safer for all road users,” Rebecca Kapuler, RTC Washoe Senior Planner and Vision Zero Truckee Meadows task force member said.

Vision Zero is a regional task force involving around two dozen agencies and partners statewide. It’s been focusing on traffic and pedestrian safety since its inception in October 2017.

Kapuler added, “We set a goal to reach zero pedestrian fatalities by the year 2030.”

Authorities say that speed and impairment tend to be the top causes of deaths on our roads.

“If a driver is going 25mph and hits a pedestrian, they have a 90% chance of survival, but if you’re driving 40mph and hit a pedestrian, they have a 90% chance of dying,” Kapuler said.

To help save lives, motorists must drive sober, avoid distractions, be alert, and follow all signs and signals. As for pedestrians, it’s critical to use crosswalks, wear bright clothing, or have a flashlight, and make eye contact with drivers.

Kapuler added, “At the end of the day, we all want to get home to our families, I mean that’s what’s important. Maybe you might feel like you’re running late or you might be in a hurry, but it’s better to be late than to not get there at all.”

Vision Zero Truckee Meadows also came out with a campaign in October 2020 called #Dusk2DawnNV to use extra caution on the roads now that it gets darker earlier due to daylight saving time.

If you’d like to report a near miss, click here.

Zero Fatalities Nevada is another great resource for statistics and information regarding the work being done in the state and how you can get involved.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.