Recycle your Christmas tree with KTMB

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As everyone is preparing decorations this holiday season, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) has already begun preparations for their Christmas Tree Recycling Program.

KTMB is hosting its annual Christmas Tree Recycling program starting Dec. 26, 2020 through Jan. 10, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“This program is run thanks to the wonderful volunteers who come out to help, and it is a really fun and festive way to volunteer around the holidays. We have so many partners and supporters of this program, including our long time volunteers and our sponsor, NV Energy,” says Sophie Butler, the Program Manager at KTMB. “With COVID still around, we have added many updated safety protocols for all of our volunteers, including mask-wearing and group size limits. We are also asking that everyone please wear a mask while dropping off their tree.”

Volunteers are needed to help at the Bartley Ranch, Reno Sports Complex and Shadow Mountain locations. Sign up to volunteer at ktmb.org/volunteer.

KTMB encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees (ornament, flocking and tinsel-free) at one of their six community drop-off locations.

Bartley Ranch Regional Park:

6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno

Reno Sports Complex: 2975N. Virginia Street, Reno

Shadow Mt. Sports Complex: 3300 Sparks Blvd, Sparks

Truckee Meadows Fire Station46 - Spanish Springs: 500 Rockwell Blvd

Truckee Meadows Fire Station440 - Lemmon Valley: 130 Nectar Street

Truckee Meadows Fire Station32 - Washoe Valley: 1240 East Lake Blvd

KTMB is collaborating with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District to include additional drop-off locations in the outlying communities of Lemmon Valley, Washoe Valley and Spanish Springs.

There is a $3 suggested donation to help cover the cost of the program.

All donations are matched dollar for dollar by the NV Energy Foundation!

This program is for residents only.

Commercial tree lots can take their trees to RT Donovan in Sparks.

Trees must be free of stands, nails, tinsel, lights, and all other decorations. Flocked trees will not be accepted.

KTMB’s Christmas Tree Recycling is coordinated by Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful and is made possible by the NV Energy Foundation, Washoe County Health District, Washoe County Parks and Open Spaces, City of Reno, City of Sparks, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, Boy Scouts – Nevada Area Council, and Tholl Fence.

