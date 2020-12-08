Christmas tree sales booming amidst pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s a holly jolly time of the year for Reno Christmas Trees.

Matthew Altemus, the manager of Reno Christmas Trees said business has picked up since the Thanksgiving weekend.

“I always had high hopes because I knew people would want this year to be the year when they had a real tree,” said Altemus. “That’s what we’ve seen.”

Trees for sale by Reno Christmas Trees (KOLO)

He said it’s the busiest season he’s seen so far despite a year full of uncertainty.

“Seems like 50% of the people coming in never had a real tree before,” added Altemus. “Everyone’s wanting a real tree this year because they want a little joy and a fresh smell in their house.”

Ranging from Cascades to Noble Firs, there’s plenty to pick from in the lot.

“I think this year is going to be a good year for moving a lot of trees,” said Altemus. “We usually move around a thousand trees, sometimes it can be more like 2,000.”

With new and returning customers coming as far as South Lake Tahoe, Susanville and even Sacramento

“Luckily being in the business for 15 years I was able to provide trees for the people of Reno,” explained Altemus. “I think we sold 178 trees in one day which was a record this year.”

If you can’t get down to the lot, Altemus can get the tree to you.

“We do have people ordering and texting that number and ordering trees to be delivered to their house because some people don’t want to come out so we cater to that,” said Altemus. “I expect there will be a lot more people coming so i’ve secured luckily a whole other load so we’re bringing 600 trees this week.”

