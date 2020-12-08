Advertisement

Christmas tree sales booming amidst pandemic

Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:57 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s a holly jolly time of the year for Reno Christmas Trees.

Matthew Altemus, the manager of Reno Christmas Trees said business has picked up since the Thanksgiving weekend.

“I always had high hopes because I knew people would want this year to be the year when they had a real tree,” said Altemus. “That’s what we’ve seen.”

Trees for sale by Reno Christmas Trees
Trees for sale by Reno Christmas Trees(KOLO)

He said it’s the busiest season he’s seen so far despite a year full of uncertainty.

“Seems like 50% of the people coming in never had a real tree before,” added Altemus. “Everyone’s wanting a real tree this year because they want a little joy and a fresh smell in their house.”

Ranging from Cascades to Noble Firs, there’s plenty to pick from in the lot.

“I think this year is going to be a good year for moving a lot of trees,” said Altemus. “We usually move around a thousand trees, sometimes it can be more like 2,000.”

With new and returning customers coming as far as South Lake Tahoe, Susanville and even Sacramento

“Luckily being in the business for 15 years I was able to provide trees for the people of Reno,” explained Altemus. “I think we sold 178 trees in one day which was a record this year.”

If you can’t get down to the lot, Altemus can get the tree to you.

“We do have people ordering and texting that number and ordering trees to be delivered to their house because some people don’t want to come out so we cater to that,” said Altemus. “I expect there will be a lot more people coming so i’ve secured luckily a whole other load so we’re bringing 600 trees this week.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiehm's buckwheat flower.
Rare Nevada plant damaged by wild animals, not humans, feds say
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 4 deaths, 410 new cases
Police are trying to locate this blue SUV involved in the hit and run.
Pedestrian dies following Nov. 30th hit and run
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Nevada reports 2,511 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths

Latest News

Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
The Reno Police Department said the suspect held a CVS pharmacy clerk at gunpoint asking for...
Woman wanted for pulling gun on pharmacy clerk
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 4 deaths, 410 new cases
Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Washoe County Sheriff pulls request for body cam footage fee