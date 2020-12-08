Can employers require workers to vaccinate?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As we await the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine, a new question is on the minds of employers across our region: should they require their workers to be vaccinated?

It’s a question few seem to have an answer for at the moment. Checking around we found even hospitals and the school district are only now beginning to wrestle with the issue, but attorney Shannon Pierce says everyone should.

“Employers should be thinking about this now. They should be working on written policies so employees know the rules when they come back. But don’t go it alone. Contact your corporate counsel. Contact your employment counsel and let your attorneys guide you through this unprecedented and difficult time,” said Pierce.

Pierce is an attorney specializing in employment law. She says you only have to look at what’s happened in the past several month--all the changes businesses have had to make in order to stay open to see many will want to make vaccination a requirement of employment and state and federal law will back them.

“And the premise for that is that employers are required under OSHA to provide a work environment which is free of recognized hazards and the only real way to do that is vaccination,” added Pierce.

It will likely--she says--depend on the industry and what the individual employee does.

”How close are you to your co-workers? How close are you to the public? If you are someone working in a grocery store or in health care, obviously we want those people vaccinated,” she says.

Pressure to act in fact may come from the customer.

“I won’t be surprised if customers start asking ‘Are your employees vaccinated Because I want to know if its a safe place to be?’” added Pierce.

There will, of course, be allowed exemptions for legitimate medical and religious reasons. All of this will be litigated and Nevada which ranks at or near the bottom now for the rate of adult vaccinations may be ready battleground for the arguments to come.

“The only thing I would add to that is that although the courts are doing their very best, the courts are backlogged in part because of COVID court closures. So it won’t be quick,” says Pierce.

