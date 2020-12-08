Blue Angels to return to Minden’s Aviation Roundup Airshow in 2022

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is celebrating the anticipated return of the Blue Angels in 2022.

The U.S. Navy performance team is set to participate in the Aviation Roundup Airshow at the Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 1st and 2nd, 2022.

The Aviation Roundup features airshow performances and static displays and vendors.

The Blue Angels previously performed at the Aviation Roundup in 2018.

