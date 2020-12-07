Washoe County Sheriff pulls request for body cam footage fee

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam announced Monday he is no longer recommending a fee for body cam footage, citing concerns from the public.

“I have heard the concerns of our community members since the Board of County Commissioners agenda was published,” said Sheriff Balaam. “The public’s worries have not fallen upon deaf ears. It is not the intent of my office to reduce or deteriorate the transparency, trust and accountability the Sheriff’s Office has built with the community we serve,” Balaam added. “We realize our office may have situations that occur within our community that are of significant public interest. We will strive to make these videos available to the community in a timely fashion – and offer the community the opportunity to review footage and help us improve where and how we can.”

The sheriff had recommended charging a fee for the redaction process, including $50 for every 15 minutes of body cam footage or $200 for every hour.

He has since asked the Board of County Commissioners to not consider the proposal at their Tuesday, December 8, 2020 meeting.

Currently, the public can view body worn camera, in-car dash camera, and Washoe County Detention Facility video footage at no cost in a private video viewing room at the sheriff’s office at 911 Parr Boulevard.

“After hearing from members of our community this weekend, I am committing to working with members of the general public to meet the needs of everyone involved moving forward,” Balaam added. “I want to build on the transparency, trust and accountability we have built with our community and we apologize for not listening more closely earlier.”

Earlier this year Sheriff Balaam instituted a new policy relating to officer-involved shootings or other major events, where the video footage is released within 14 days of the event. In these types of events, once the sheriff’s office has released the video footage, there would not be a charge for anyone requesting an additional copy of that event because the footage would already be redacted.

