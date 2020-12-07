Advertisement

Person injured in Sparks shooting; search on for suspects

Sparks Police are searching for suspects in a shooting near Moorpark Ct. Saturday, December 5,...
Sparks Police are searching for suspects in a shooting near Moorpark Ct. Saturday, December 5, 2020.(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:15 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Investigators are trying to track down any suspects involved in a shooting near a Sparks apartment complex Saturday night.

Officers with the Sparks Police Department responded around 9:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the area of Moorpark Court. They found a male laying near the entrance to the Boulder Creek Apartments with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Renown Medical where he was treated and is recovering.

Police also said at least two rounds entered a nearby apartment. The people inside were not injured.

Witnesses told police they saw a gray or silver Nissan Murano speed off from the area.

Anyone with information about the suspects is encouraged to contact the Sparks Police Detective Division at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiehm's buckwheat flower.
Rare Nevada plant damaged by wild animals, not humans, feds say
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 3 deaths, 346 new cases
Police are trying to locate this blue SUV involved in the hit and run.
Pedestrian dies following Nov. 30th hit and run
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Nevada reports 2,511 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths

Latest News

Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Washoe County Sheriff pulls request for body cam footage fee
Carson City Sheriffs Office logo
Carson City investigating BB gun damage to multiple buildings
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles in Carson City on Wednesday,...
Pedestrian killed in Carson City identified
Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis