Person injured in Sparks shooting; search on for suspects

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Investigators are trying to track down any suspects involved in a shooting near a Sparks apartment complex Saturday night.

Officers with the Sparks Police Department responded around 9:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the area of Moorpark Court. They found a male laying near the entrance to the Boulder Creek Apartments with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Renown Medical where he was treated and is recovering.

Police also said at least two rounds entered a nearby apartment. The people inside were not injured.

Witnesses told police they saw a gray or silver Nissan Murano speed off from the area.

Anyone with information about the suspects is encouraged to contact the Sparks Police Detective Division at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

