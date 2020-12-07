Advertisement

Pedestrian dies following Nov. 30th hit and run

32 year old Cody Robinson of Reno died Saturday
Police are trying to locate this blue sedan involved in the hit and run.
Police are trying to locate this blue sedan involved in the hit and run.(RPD)
By Ben Deach
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:26 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The victim of a November 30th hit and run has died.

The Reno Police Department says 32 year old Cody Robinson of Reno died Saturday from his injuries suffered after being hit by a car on November 30th.

The crash happened on Kietzke lane near Galletti way.

RPD is still trying to track down the car involved. It’s described as a blue sedan with front end damage.

If you have any information call RPD of secret witness at 775-322-4900.

