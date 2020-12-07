Pedestrian dies following Nov. 30th hit and run
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The victim of a November 30th hit and run has died.
The Reno Police Department says 32 year old Cody Robinson of Reno died Saturday from his injuries suffered after being hit by a car on November 30th.
The crash happened on Kietzke lane near Galletti way.
RPD is still trying to track down the car involved. It’s described as a blue sedan with front end damage.
If you have any information call RPD of secret witness at 775-322-4900.
