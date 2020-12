RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Low pressure will drop south across west central Nevada tonight and through southern California on Monday, bringing gusty winds late tonight to the Sierra. Expect choppy conditions on Lake Tahoe with high waves and wind gusts of 40 mph. Dry conditions are likely for the upcoming week with temperatures near to slightly above average.

8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 7 (KOLO)

