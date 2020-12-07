Local salon helps bring Christmas cheer amid pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Businesses have been close to losing it all during this pandemic, but some just like this one behind me are choosing to give back to those who are less fortunate. Peace, Love, Hair in Reno is not only worrying about styling people’s hair, but also putting gifts under the trees of struggling families to provide them with a joyful Christmas.

The salon is partnering up with the Salvation Army to take on the angel tree program and help Santa get children the gifts they are hoping for. Tracy Clopton, the owner said Christmas is about cherishing one another and being present when there is a call for action.

“Financially a lot of people are struggling this year and no kids should ever go without on Christmas,” said Clopton.

Clopton started off with 20 tags on her tree that included requests from children who don’t have the luxury that other people do in our community. Gifts that some of us may take for granted but for others can make their day.

“It is just heartbreaking to think that there may be a child that wouldn’t have something on Christmas morning, so some kids may not even have a tree,” explained Clopton.

Clopton tells me this pandemic has impacted every single person in some way, but we can all give back even if it’s not financially.

“Helping a neighbor, helping a friend, a family member, you have that whole pay it forward in the Starbucks line that happens,” said Clopton.

There are still six tags left on this tree and Clopton tells me that if you would also like to bring cheer to a child this holiday season, come on by and pick one up.

