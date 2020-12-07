Local COVID-19 survivor reflects on fighting the virus

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The impact of COVID-19 is something only those who have gone through it are able to explain.

Daniel Clifford’s experience in hospitals has been dreadful, to say the least. 21 years ago, Clifford’s family spent restless hours at the hospital for their son Brian who had a rare liver disease. He passed away at just 10 years old. This led Daniel to hate the hospital until he tested positive for the virus. “I told my wife it’s time to let bygones be goodbye-gones,” said Clifford.

He spent nearly 15 days in the Banner Churchill Community Hospital in Fallon. There he witnessed the virus’s impact. He faced serious symptoms, concerned for his life, but as he recovered his perception of the medical field completely changed.

“Their professionalism, their compassion, their knowledge, and their personalities were infectious,” said Clifford.

Crystal Heyer, RN Senior Manager of Clinical Services said patients like Clifford are the reason why they do what they do.

“Our nursing staff, respiratory therapist, pharmacist, and our physicians are working additional hours and long days so that we can make sure we are taking care of every person that comes into our hospital,” said Heyer.

Clifford said this was a wake-up call. He was doubtful of what the virus was capable of, but after having it he is more aware than ever.

“When you look at the death tolls across the country and the number of people that are getting this and then you get it yourself and you fight for your life, you realize this is real,” Clifford explained.

I asked Daniel what his son would say if he were here now and he said Brian would say dad you are a fighter. Clifford is asking everyone to also be a fighter to help stop the spread.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.